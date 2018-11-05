Exalenz to Present Positive Clinical Data for the Breath ID® 13C-Methacetin Breath Test System at the Liver Meeting® 2018

MODI'IN, Israel and MANASQUAN, N.J., Nov. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exalenz Bioscience Ltd. (TASE: EXEN), a leader in developing and marketing non-invasive medical devices for diagnosing and monitoring a range of gastrointestinal and liver diseases, today announced that the Company will present positive data from a Phase 2 trial, conducted by Galectin Therapeutics in NASH cirrhosis patients (ie the NASH-CX trial), utilizing its BreathID® 13C-Methacetin Breath Test (MBT) System in patients with compensated non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).



The poster presentation is titled "The Noninvasive Point of Care MBT Accurately Predicts Decompensation Events Better Than MELD in Compensated (MELD <15) Nash Cirrhotics" (#1337) will be presented at the Liver Meeting® 2018 on November 10 at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET. The Liver Meeting, the annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), is being held November 9 - 13, 2018 in San Francisco. The lead author is Naga Chalasani, MD, Associate Dean for Clinical Research and a Professor of Medicine at the Indiana University School of Medicine.

"Results of this study indicate that the MBT has the potential to predict liver decompensation in patients with compensated NASH cirrhosis, which may enable earlier intervention and improved management of these patients," said Raffi Werner, Chief Executive Officer of Exalenz Bioscience. "We believe that these results add to the growing body of data supporting the MBT as an important alternative to more invasive detection methods and support our strategy to advance this innovative test to the market, potentially launching the product in 2020."

About MBT

MBT is a simple, noninvasive Point of Care breath-based test in which a patient drinks a half glass of a tasteless solution that is metabolized exclusively in the liver. The patient's exhaled breath is automatically collected and assayed with the BreathID® system to measure the amount of a specific breakdown product of the solution, which reflects the rate of liver metabolism.

In addition to evaluating MBT to monitor NASH patients, it is also being developed to detect CSPH in the advanced NASH patient population, as well as in monitoring patients with confirmed diagnoses of acute liver failure (ALF). The ability to monitor patients with a simple, noninvasive test has the potential to radically improve the management and outcomes of patients with an array of liver diseases.

About NASH

More than 8 million people in the United States and Europe are living with advanced non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), the most severe form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and a major risk factor for liver transplant and the development of primary liver cancer. The incidence of NAFLD is expected to increase more than 21% by 2030, with a concomitant increase of more than 63% in the incidence of NASH in the same period.

About Exalenz Bioscience

Exalenz Bioscience develops and markets diagnostic tests and monitoring systems that use the breath to diagnose and help manage gastrointestinal and liver conditions. The company's flagship BreathID® Hp offers the most efficient and accurate test for detection of H. pylori bacteria, associated with various illnesses including gastric cancer, and is already in use in over 400 U.S. medical centers and major labs across the country. The BreathID® 13C-methacetin breath test (MBT) is a sensitive, noninvasive, point of care tool that measures the microsomal function of the liver. Exalenz holds regulatory approvals in Europe, the United States, China and Israel for H. pylori detection and is currently evaluating additional applications of the BreathID® platform, including MBT in the detection of CSPH in patients with NASH. Additional information is available at www.exalenz.com.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics is dedicated to developing novel therapies to improve the lives of patients with chronic liver disease and cancer. Galectin's lead drug (GR-MD-02) is a carbohydrate-based drug that inhibits the galectin-3 protein which is directly involved in multiple inflammatory, fibrotic, and malignant diseases. The lead development program is in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with cirrhosis, the most advanced form of NASH related fibrosis. This is the most common liver disease and one of the largest drug development opportunities available today. Additional development programs are in treatment of severe atopic dermatitis, moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, and in combination immunotherapy for advanced melanoma and other malignancies; advancement of these additional clinical programs is largely dependent on finding a suitable partner. Galectin seeks to leverage extensive scientific and development expertise as well as established relationships with external sources to achieve cost-effective and efficient development. Additional information is available at www.galectintherapeutics.com .

