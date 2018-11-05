ERYTECH to Host KOL Breakfast Symposium with Audio Webcast on November 7, 2018

LYON, France and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating drug substances inside red blood cells, today announced a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) breakfast symposium, focused on the potential of eryaspase to treat patients with pancreatic cancer and triple-negative breast cancer, on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 from 8:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. ET in New York City.



The event will feature four guest speakers, who will highlight the treatment landscape and unmet medical need in pancreatic and triple negative breast cancers, and zoom in on the evolving field of cancer metabolism:

Prof. Dr. Ahmed Awada, Head of the Oncology Medicine Department at the Jules Bordet Institute, Brussels, Belgium

Prof. Dr. Javier Cortes, Head of the Breast Cancer Program, Ramon y Cajal University Hospital, Madrid, Spain

Prof. Dr. Pascal Hammel, Head of the Digestive Oncology unit at Beaujon Hospital, Paris VII University, Paris, France

Prof. Dr. Manuel Hidalgo Medina, Chief of Hematology/Oncology Division at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA, United States

Members of ERYTECH management will provide an overview of the company's technology and clinical pipeline.

Webcast Information

A live audio webcast of the KOL breakfast and replay will be available online from the Investors section of ERYTECH's website at www.erytech.com . A replay of the presentation will be accessible on the ERYTECH website for 30 days following the presentation.

ERYTECH is a clinical-stage biopharma company developing innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a novel technology to encapsulate drug substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH is developing a pipeline of product candidates to address markets with high unmet medical needs.

ERYTECH's prime focus is on the development of products that target the altered metabolism of cancer cells by depriving them of amino acids necessary for their growth and survival. The Company's lead product candidate, eryaspase, L-asparaginase encapsulated inside donor-derived red blood cells, targets the cancer cell's altered asparagine and glutamine metabolism. Eryaspase is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer and in Phase 2 for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer. ERYTECH's next product candidate erymethionase, methionine-gamma-lyase encapsulated in red blood cells to target methionine-dependent cancers, has demonstrated promising preclinical results and is being prepared to enter Phase 1 clinical development.

ERYTECH is also exploring the use of its ERYCAPS platform for developing cancer immunotherapies (ERYMMUNE) and enzyme therapies (ERYZYME).

ERYTECH produces product candidates at its GMP-approved and operational manufacturing site in Lyon, France, and the American Red Cross in Philadelphia, USA. A large-scale GMP manufacturing facility is under construction in New Jersey, USA.

ERYTECH is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States (NASDAQ:ERYP) and on the Euronext regulated market in Paris ((ISIN code: FR0011471135, NASDAQ:ERYP). ERYTECH is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.

