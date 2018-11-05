Market Overview

Pinduoduo to Report Third Quarter 2018 Unaudited Financial Results on November 20, 2018

Globe Newswire  
November 05, 2018 12:11am   Comments
SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinduoduo Inc. ("Pinduoduo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:PDD), an innovative and fast growing "new e-commerce" platform and one of the leading Chinese e-commerce players, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, November 20, 2018.

Pinduoduo's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on November 20, 2018 (9:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International +65-6713-5090  
Mainland China 4006-208-038  
US +1-845-675-0437  
UK +44-203-621-4779  
Hong Kong +852-3018-6771  
Passcode: Pinduoduo  

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until 7:59 AM ET on November 28, 2018.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in +61-2-8199-0299  
US +1-646-254-3697  
Passcode: 4492336  

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Pinduoduo's website at http://investor.pinduoduo.com/.

About Pinduoduo Inc.

Pinduoduo is an innovative and fast growing "new e-commerce" platform that provides buyers with value-for-money merchandise and fun and interactive shopping experiences. The Pinduoduo mobile platform offers a comprehensive selection of attractively priced merchandise, featuring a dynamic social shopping experience that leverages social networks as an effective and efficient tool for buyer acquisition and engagement.

For more information, please visit http://investor.pinduoduo.com/.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Pinduoduo Inc.
investor@pinduoduo.com

Christensen
In China
Mr. Christian Arnell
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In U.S.
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

