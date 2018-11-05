LeddarTech's President & COO to Present Disruptive Market Forces in Autonomous Driving at TowerJazz 2018 Symposium

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech, an industry leader providing the most versatile and scalable automotive LiDAR development platform, announces its participation at the US 2018 Technical Global Symposium (TGS) of TowerJazz, the global specialty foundry leader, on November 7, 2018, in Santa Clara, CA. At TGS2018, LeddarTech President and COO, Frantz Saintellemy, will address the key opportunities and challenges related to the commercial deployment of active safety and autonomous driving (AD) technologies into production vehicles.

As part of the LeddarTech Mobility Leadership Series, the presentation, entitled Market Forces Driving the Future of Autonomous Driving and ADAS, provides an overview of the significant new business opportunities that autonomous driving brings, highlights the high-tech, disruptive LiDAR enablement platform that is transforming applications in the automotive industry, and discusses the technology roadmap to meet key requirements of automakers (in terms of performance, cost, scalability and functional safety).

"As a leading player and innovator in solid-state LiDAR technology, LeddarTech has developed a comprehensive network of partners, customers and collaborators involved in the development of autonomous driving solutions," said Frantz Saintellemy, president and COO of LeddarTech. "Our close interactions with these technology providers, Tier-1 manufacturers and integrators, as well as with automakers, uniquely positions LeddarTech to navigate the complexity and face the challenges that arise with bringing such groundbreaking solutions from R&D to commercial success." Mr. Saintellemy concluded, "I am looking forward to sharing our insights on the future of AD/ADAS with their TGS2018 attendees."

Charles Boulanger, CEO of LeddarTech, said, "LeddarTech has taken a disruptive approach with a distinctive business model based on a LiDAR development platform that provides Tier-1 manufacturers with the ability to design and mass produce customized automotive-grade, high-performance, and cost-efficient LiDARs." He added, "Our platform, which is designed to meet functional safety requirements, allows us to fully leverage the added value and expertise of partners at each level of the automotive supply chain, reducing the time to market and overall risks for OEMs."

The Technical Global Symposium (TGS) 2018 is an annual global event that offers TowerJazz's customers and partners the opportunity to interact with technology experts and exchange information on the latest solutions for next-generation integrated circuits in today's growing markets.

Gary Saunders, TowerJazz's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales, stated, "We are very pleased to feature a seasoned industry executive and thought leader such as Frantz Saintellemy to be part of the TGS2018 program. LeddarTech is a visionary technology supplier with a LiDAR platform that represents a unique value proposition for Tier-1 manufacturers looking to develop a differentiated, compelling automotive LiDAR offering." He added, "We are looking forward to engaging with Mr. Saintellemy on the many challenges of integrating autonomous driving technology from a LiDAR vendor perspective."

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is an industry leader providing the most versatile and scalable automotive LiDAR development platform based on the unique Leddar Engine, which consists of a suite of automotive-grade and functional safety certified SoCs working in tandem with Leddar SP software. The company is responsible for several technological innovations in cutting-edge mobility remote-sensing applications. Automotive active safety, autonomous driving, intelligent transportation, inner-city fleet vehicles, and more, are being enhanced using patented LeddarTech technologies. Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.LeddarTech.com, and on LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

About TowerJazz

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. and its subsidiaries operate collectively under the brand name TowerJazz, the global specialty foundry leader. TowerJazz manufactures next-generation integrated circuits (ICs) in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, medical and aerospace and defense. TowerJazz's advanced technology is comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as: SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), and MEMS. TowerJazz also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as Transfer Optimization and development Process Services (TOPS) to IDMs and fabless companies that need to expand capacity. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, TowerJazz operates two manufacturing facilities in Israel (150mm and 200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm) and three facilities in Japan (two 200mm and one 300mm). For more information, please visit www.towerjazz.com.

LeddarTech Contact: Daniel Aitken, VP Marketing and Communications

+1-418-653-9000 ext. 232 | Daniel.Aitken@Leddartech.com

TowerJazz Company Contact: Orit Shahar | +972-74-7377440 | oritsha@towersemi.com



LeddarTech and LeddarTech logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.