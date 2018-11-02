Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Cronos, USA Technologies and Microchip Technology and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Cronos Group Inc., USA Technologies, Inc., and Microchip Technology Incorporated. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Class Period: August 21, 2018 - August 30, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the size of Cronos' distribution agreements with the provinces was relatively small; (2) and as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Cronos' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading, and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Cronos class action go to: https://bespc.com/cronos/ .

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT)

Class Period: November 9, 2017 - September 11, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) USAT's treatment of contractual arrangements in its financial statements would result in an internal investigation and delay the filing of its annual report for fiscal year 2018; (2) consequently, USAT's internal controls over financial reporting were weak and deficient; (3) as a result, defendants' statements about USA Technologies' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the USAT class action go to: http://bespc.com/usat/ .

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Class Period: March 2, 2018 -August 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 16, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the company lacked adequate security measures to protect users data; (2) that the company lacked the internal controls and procedures to detect unauthorized access to its systems and to its data; (3) that as a result, the company would incur additional expenses and litigation risks; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Microchip class action go to: https://bespc.com/mchp/ .

