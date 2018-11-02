Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against TG Therapeutics, Namaste, and Huazhu and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of TG Therapeutics, Inc., Namaste Technologies Inc., and Huazhu Group Limited. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Class Period: June 4, 2018 - September 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding TG's business and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose that: (1) TG was involved in cleaning the data collected in the UNITY-CLL Trial; and (2) as a result, was able to gain an understanding as to the efficacy of the combination therapy; (3) as a result of that data cleaning, TG knew the UNITY-CLL Trial had failed to meet its stated goal; and (4) as a result, the company would not be able to seek accelerated approval; and that, given that the UNITY-CLL Trial had failed to meet its stated goal, it was highly unlikely that the combination therapy would meet its primary endpoint of increased progression free survival.

Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTC:NXTTF)

Class Period: November 29, 2017 - October 4, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 5, 2018

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Namaste had sold its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary to Namaste executives; (2) consequently, Namaste did not sell its U.S. subsidiary in an arm's length transaction; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Class Period: May 14, 2018 - August 28, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 7, 2018

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the company lacked adequate security measures to protect customer information; (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, the company would be susceptible to increased litigation risk and higher expenses; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the company's goodwill would potentially suffer, leading to lower revenues; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

