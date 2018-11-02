Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Qurate Retail Group, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the October 22, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Qurate Retail Group, Inc. ("Qurate" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: QRTEA ) securities between August 5, 2015 and September 7, 2016, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Qurate investors have until November 5, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.



The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the class period, Qurate Retail Group, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Qurate was aggressively loosening the credit standards of its Easy-Pay program to attract a large group of new customers; (2) Qurate's strong sales growth was due to this loose credit policy; (3) accounts receivable associated with this new group of customers posed a high risk of write-off; and (4) consequently, Qurate's positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Qurate, you may move the Court no later than November 5, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy , Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com , or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

