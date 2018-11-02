Bespoke Extracts Appoints Niquana Noel as New Chief Executive Officer

SUNNY ISLES, Fla., Nov. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCQB:BSPK), producer of high quality, great tasting, hemp-derived CBD products, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Niquana (Nikki) Noel as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Previously serving Bespoke Extracts as its Operations Manager, Noel will assume day-to-day leadership of the Company and join its Board of Directors. Noel is replacing Marc Yahr, who has elected to step down as President, CEO and Principal Financial Officer to pursue other career opportunities. Yahr will continue to serve as a member of the Company's Board of Directors.



"It has been an honor to serve and guide Bespoke Extracts' early development and I am incredibly proud of everything our team has accomplished in the past year and half," stated Yahr. "We've made material progress in establishing and bringing to market a high-quality line of Bespoke CBD-branded products, which is due in large measure to Nikki's tireless efforts managing our day-to-day business operations. She is a seasoned leader with experience working with the public markets, operating efficiently at scale, advancing the Company's growth strategy and delivering value to shareholders. She is the ideal person to take Bespoke into the future."

A proven entrepreneurial executive with expertise in operations, finance and accounting, SEC reporting and compliance, staffing, marketing and corporate governance, Noel has spent nearly two decades working with privately-held and publicly-traded micro and small cap companies. Prior to Bespoke Extracts, from 2008 through 2018, Noel was a key member of the leadership team at Hash Labs, Inc. (formerly MedeFile International, Inc.). She originally joined the Company as Operations Manager in 2008 and rose through the ranks to serve as Chief Operating Officer and a director on the Board before ascending to President and Chief Executive Officer. Early in Noel's career while working for a serial entrepreneur, she was charged with overseeing daily business operations for interests ranging from the ownership and operation of cemeteries in Maryland, Virginia and Florida; to the ownership and operation of exotic, high performance auto dealerships and auto accessory businesses in south Florida.

"Bespoke Extracts is a dynamic organization that has been evolving to meet the demands of a new, exciting and high growth industry. I am very enthusiastic about the opportunity to build on Bespoke's current infrastructure. By supporting and developing great business associations and partnerships, delivering exceptional customer value and service, and driving continuous operational efficiencies in our day-to-day business activities, Bespoke is well positioned to achieve our many growth objectives," noted Noel.

Continuing, Noel added, "I would like to thank Marc Yahr for his significant contributions to Bespoke Extracts during his tenure as our CEO. We wish him nothing but success in his new business endeavors."

About Bespoke Extracts, Inc.

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. was formed in early 2017 to introduce a proprietary line of premium quality, all-natural cannabidiol (CBD) products in the form of tinctures, balms, lotions and capsules for the nutraceutical and veterinary markets. Produced using pure, all natural, phytocannabinoid-rich ("PCR") hemp-derived CBD, our products are marketed as dietary supplements and distributed through our direct-to-consumers ecommerce store, found at www.bespokecbd.com .