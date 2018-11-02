Crown Castle to Present At the Morgan Stanley 2018 European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

HOUSTON, Nov. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that Dan Schlanger, Crown Castle's Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. Central European Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern) at the Morgan Stanley 2018 European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. Crown Castle's presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and is expected to last approximately 40 minutes. The live audio webcast link and presentation for the conference will be available on Crown Castle's website at www.crowncastle.com, where it will also be archived for replay.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 65,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.