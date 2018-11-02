JIANPU TECHNOLOGY INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Jianpu Technology Inc.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline is December 24, 2018



NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Jianpu Technology Inc. ("Jianpu" or the "Company") (NYSE:JT) on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Jianpu American Depository Shares ("ADS") pursuant and/or traceable to Jianpu's initial public offering ("IPO") of shares on or about November 16, 2017.

If you have incurred losses in the ADS of Jianpu Technology Inc., you may, no later than December 24, 2018, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in Jianpu Technology Inc.

On November 16, 2017, Jianpu commenced its IPO selling 22.5 million American Depository Shares at $8.00 per share.

The filed Complaint alleges that:

the Company's IPO offering materials contained inaccurate statements of material fact and/or omitted material information required to be disclosed in order to make such statements not misleading; and



on November 21, 2017, news outlets reported that China's Financial Stability and Development Committee ("FSDC") had issued an urgent notice to provincial governments urging them to suspend regulatory approval of new internet micro-loan companies; and

Following this news, Jianpu's shares dropped over 38% in three days and closed at $4.90 per share on November 24, 2017.

