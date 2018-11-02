Maiden Holdings, Ltd. Announces Rescheduled Third Quarter 2018 Results Date of Friday, November 9, 2018

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Nov. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maiden Holdings, Ltd. ("Maiden") (NASDAQ:MHLD) today announced that it has rescheduled its third quarter 2018 release date from Thursday, November 8, 2018 to Friday, November 9, 2018 after the close of the financial markets. Maiden's press release and financial information will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.maiden.bm .

About Maiden Holdings, Ltd.

