CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SKX and MCHP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Class Period: October 20, 2017 - July 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Skechers U.S.A., Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Skechers lacked the operational infrastructure to handle demand and sustain true sales growth in its international markets; (2) Skechers was relying on expensive, third-party operational solutions to drive its international sales growth; (3) Skechers' expenses would outgrow sales for the foreseeable future; (4) Skechers' international sales growth was not sustainable without such outgrown expenses; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Skechers' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Class Period: March 2, 2018 - August 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 16, 2018

About the lawsuit: Microchip Technology Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Microsemi's financial performance was underperforming Microchip's expectations; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, including positive statements about Microsemi, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

