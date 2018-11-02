OPEN CALL: #MyHhStory AUDIO Project

Excessive Sweating Story Will Be Selected for Professional Recording & Archived in Library of Congress



CENTER VALLEY, Pa., Nov. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When someone suffers from hyperhidrosis (Hh), or excessive sweating, it often becomes a big part of their story.

To help honor November as Hyperhidrosis Awareness Month , one contributor to the International Hyperhidrosis Society's #MyHhStory AUDIO project , along with a companion storyteller of their choice, will be selected to travel to meet with the International Hyperhidrosis Society (IHhS) for a professional recording session. The recording will be added to IHhS' NEW listening library and archived in the Library of Congress. With 365 million people directly affected by excessive sweating, the Hh story needs to be honored, documented and shared.

Submission deadline is 11:59pm PST on Friday, November 30, 2018.

It takes just a 500-character summary to enter , and this summary will become part of the International Hyperhidrosis Society's collection of permanent, uncensored and unscripted hyperhidrosis stories .

This is not about treatments, publicity or research; this is about building connections as a hyperhidrosis family, and reinforcing empathy for generations to come.

The selected #MyHhStory will be announced on December 12th. The contributor, and a companion storyteller of their choice — someone who can participate in the #MyHhStory-telling — will record their story as a conversational interview. IHhS will provide a stipend for related travel and accommodations.

The interview will be archived in IHhS new listening library and the Library of Congress so that future generations can learn about hyperhidrosis and its impact.

Of course, all hyperhidrosis stories are poised to help others. So much so, the International Hyperhidrosis Society will add all submissions to its public, lasting, written collection here. Such #MyHhStories give sufferers a place to connect and feel understood and help allies to better understand this journey. By adding more stories as part of Hyperhidrosis Awareness Month , the Hh community will further inform public understanding of the Hh experience, help others to feel less alone, and shape work for the future.

The #MyHhStory AUDIO project is made possible by the generous donations of individuals, and by unrestricted grants from the makers of Certain Dri .

Hyperhidrosis Awareness Month activities are taking place throughout November. Visit SweatHelp.org and IHhS on Facebook , Twitter, Instagram , and YouTube to learn more and get involved.

About Hyperhidrosis

Hyperhidrosis is a medical condition that affects approximately 4.8% of the population. It results in extreme, uncontrollable sweating and:

Is associated with much higher rates of anxiety & depression

Has negative quality-of-life impacts equal to or greater than severe acne & psoriasis

Increases risk of skin infections by 300%

Is more common than peanut allergies

Manifests unexpectedly and often with disabling symptoms that last for hours

Is stigmatized while being under-recognized, under-diagnosed, under-treated

Forces people to develop complicated, time-consuming and expensive routines of treatments, hiding, avoiding, drying, absorbing, and more – all in an attempt to live a "normal" daily life and to feel dry, "put together" and accepted

Causes sweat to drip down elbows, off fingers, into the eyes, and more

Leads to sufferers feeling cold, slippery, unattractive, insecure, and emotionally drained

Drenches and damages shoes, clothes, papers, and mainstay tech tools like smartphones

Yet, only 1 in 4 hyperhidrosis sufferers is ever diagnosed, and far fewer are cared for effectively with best practices.

There is not yet a cure for hyperhidrosis, and current treatment options do not work for everyone or for every location of hyperhidrosis sweating. Additionally, many healthcare providers continue to be under-educated in effective strategies for hyperhidrosis diagnosis and care.

About the International Hyperhidrosis Society

The International Hyperhidrosis Society (IHhS) was founded in 2003 by a team of physicians respected worldwide for work in hyperhidrosis research and treatment and by dedicated advocates. Today, it remains the only independent, non-profit, global organization working to improve quality of life for those affected by excessive sweating. IHhS' mission focuses reducing the symptoms, anxiety and social stigma associated with excessive sweating through improvements in hyperhidrosis awareness, education, research, and advocacy. Visit SweatHelp.org to learn more and to stay up-to-date thanks to the hyperhidrosis news blog . Connect with IHhS on Facebook , Twitter, Instagram , and YouTube.

