INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of NiSource Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of NiSource Inc. ("NiSource" or "the Company") (NYSE:NI) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On September 13, 2018, dozens of gas explosions destroyed homes in Andover, North Andover, and Lawrence, Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring more than a dozen. Andover's Fire Chief subsequently announced that investigators suspected over-pressurization of a gas main belonging to Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, a unit of NiSource. Following this news, NiSource's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on September 14, 2018. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/nisource-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

