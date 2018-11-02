Bespoke Extracts to Sponsor Powersport Racer Sean "Kid" Kelly in 4th Annual Pro Watercross World Championship

SUNNY ISLES, Fla., Nov. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCQB:BSPK), producer of high quality, great tasting, hemp-derived CBD products, today announced that it will serve as a featured sponsor of Sean "Kid" Kelly in the 4th Annual Pro Watercross World Championship race to be held today at Sugden Regional Park in Naples Florida.



The Pro Watercross World Championship features the world's best Powersports athletes, as well as up and coming men and women in the highly explosive and exciting sport of personal watercraft racing, known as "Watercross." Two weeks ago, riding a GSX-R600 motorbike built and supported by Team Hammer, Kelly took first place in the ASRA Team Challenge Presented by Michelin at the 35th Annual Race of Champions held at Daytona International Speedway. In today's race, he will be battling the world's fastest Watercross athletes on a 2017 Kawasaki SXR stand-up jet ski in his pursuit of the World Championship title.

"This is a new sport for me – a very physically and mentally demanding one that will help me to improve my overall race craft while challenging my concentration and stamina," said Kelly. "I greatly appreciate the support of my key sponsors, Hairy Kiwi and Bespoke Extracts, and the amazing team around me who are enabling me to chase my dream of becoming one of the best powersports racers on the planet."

Live streaming of all Pro Watercross races will be available Friday through Sunday from 11:00 AM ET through 5:00 PM ET at http://www.prowatercross.com/live/ .

About Bespoke Extracts, Inc.

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. was formed in early 2017 to introduce a proprietary line of premium quality, all-natural cannabidiol (CBD) products in the form of tinctures, balms, lotions and capsules for the nutraceutical and veterinary markets. Produced using pure, all natural, phytocannabinoid-rich ("PCR") hemp-derived CBD, our products are marketed as dietary supplements and distributed through our direct-to-consumers ecommerce store, found at www.bespokecbd.com .