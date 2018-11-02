Datametrex Secures $200,000 With the Canadian Federal Government

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV:DM, FSE: D4G)) is pleased to announce that the Company has secured a contract for approximately $200,000 CAD for its software services with a division of the Federal Government of Canada.



"It's a great validation of our technology and our sales and development teams hard work when we successfully win new contracts with our existing clients," says Jeff Stevens, President & COO of the Company.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to four exciting verticals. Big data, Artificial intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Implementing Blockchain technology for secure data transfers through its associate company, Graph Blockchain Limited (www.graphblockchain.com). Industrial scale cryptocurrency mining through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ronin Blockchain Corp. (www.roninblockchain.com).

