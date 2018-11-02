RGS Energy Sets Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call for Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET

DENVER, Nov. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGS Energy (NASDAQ:RGSE), the exclusive worldwide licensee of POWERHOUSE™, an innovative and visually stunning solar shingle system using technology developed by The Dow Chemical Company, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



RGS Energy management will host the presentation.

Date: Wednesday, November 7, 2018

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Mountain time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-239-9838

International dial-in number: 1-323-794-2551

Conference ID: 3162689

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=132152

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company's website at RGSEnergy.com.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 14, 2018.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 3162689

About RGS Energy

RGS Energy (NASDAQ:RGSE) is America's Original Solar Company providing solar, storage and energy services whose mission is clean energy savings. The company is the exclusive manufacturer of POWERHOUSE™, an innovative in-roof solar shingle using technology developed by The Dow Chemical Company. RGS Energy also sells, designs and installs solar systems for residential homeowners, commercial businesses, non-profit organizations and government entities.

For more information, visit RGSEnergy.com and RGSPOWERHOUSE.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RGSEnergy and on Twitter at twitter.com/rgsenergy. Information on such websites and the websites referred to above in this press release is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

RGS Energy is the company's registered trade name. RGS Energy files periodic and other reports with the SEC under its official name "Real Goods Solar, Inc."

POWERHOUSE™ is a trademark of The Dow Chemical Company, used under license.

