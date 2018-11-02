Puration Extends Reach in $5 Billion Cannabis Edibles Sector with Telluride Health Company Acquisition and 3rd Beverage Brand

DALLAS, Nov. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Puration, Inc. (OTC:PURA) ("PURA") today announced the acquisition of Telluride Health Company, the innovator behind Telluride Happy Water, a refreshing and delicious drink that enhances the cannabis experience as a beverage before partaking or during when used in a water-pipe.

The acquisition is made in conjunction with the North American Cannabis Holdings (OTC:USMJ) ("USMJ") spin-off of its AmeriCanna Cafe business announced yesterday. USMJ affected the spin-off by selling the AmeriCanna Cafe business to Priority Aviation (OTC:PJET) ("PJET"). The USMJ transaction with PJET includes a planned dividend distribution of PJET shares to USMJ shareholders. As the PJET public holding company changes names and business directions to establish itself as a cannabis themed restaurant group, its operating subsidiary, Telluride Health Company, has been sold to PURA adding a third cannabis sector beverage brand, Telluride Happy Water, to PURA's current EVERx CBD Sports Water and THCSavor brands.



Telluride Happy Water has a higher level of dissolved oxygen in it than almost any bottled water on the market. A patented technology and formula reduces the size of water molecules which creates a platform that accelerates the uptake of anything mixed with or filtered through the patented water technology. This is how our product exponentially increases a cannabis high.



The cannabis-infused edibles market is projected to make up a $2.3-billion market in 2018 and to become a $5.3-billion market within the next five years, according to data from cannabis market research firm Brightfield Group.



With the Telluride Health Company acquisition already in the works for some time now, PURA expects Telluride Happy Water to hit shelves before Christmas. PURA has already initiated its first production run of Telluride Happy Water with co-packer and partner Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC:ALKM).



Puration plans to publish an online presentation detailing the Telluride Happy Water acquisition and business plan on Monday, November 5, 2018. The presentation was originally scheduled for today and intended for release prior to the Telluride Health Company acquisition closing. In light of the earlier than anticipated closing, the presentation is being update and rescheduled for one business day later.



Puration, Inc.

Brian Shibley,

info@aciconglomerated.com

(800) 861-1350

