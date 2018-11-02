Terra Tech Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2018 Earnings on Thursday, November 8, 2018

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX:TRTC) ("Terra Tech" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, cannabis-focused agriculture company, today announced that it will release its Third Quarter 2018 results on Thursday, November 8, 2018 after U.S. markets close.



The company will also host a conference call on Thursday, November 8, 2018 at 4:30 PM Eastern.

Dial-In Number: 1-857-232-0157 Access Code: 422095

Derek Peterson, Chairman and CEO of Terra Tech Corp., will be answering shareholder questions at the end of the call. Should you have questions during or prior to the conference call please send an email to TRTC@kcsa.com with TRTC Question in the subject line. Mr. Peterson will answer as many questions as time will allow.



For those unable to participate in the live conference call, a replay will be available at http://smallcapvoice.com/blog/trtc/ . An archived version of the webcast will also be available on the investor relations section of the company's website.

To be added to the Terra Tech email distribution list, please email TRTC@kcsa.com with TRTC in the subject line.

About Terra Tech

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX:TRTC) operates through multiple subsidiary businesses including: Blüm, IVXX Inc., Edible Garden, and MediFarm LLC. Blüm's retail and medical cannabis facilities provide the highest quality medical cannabis to patients who are looking for alternative treatments for their chronic medical conditions as well as premium cannabis to the adult-use market in Nevada and California. Blüm offers a broad selection of cannabis products including; flowers, concentrates and edibles through its Oakland, CA and multiple Nevada locations. IVXX, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Terra Tech that produces cannabis-extracted products for regulated medical cannabis dispensaries throughout California and medical and adult-use dispensaries in Nevada. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Edible Garden, cultivates a premier brand of local and sustainably grown hydroponic produce, sold through major grocery stores such as ShopRite, Walmart, Ahold, Aldi, Meijer, Kroger, Stop & Shop and others nationwide. Terra Tech's MediFarm LLC subsidiaries are focused on medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation and permitting businesses throughout Nevada. For more information about Terra Tech Corp visit: http://www.terratechcorp.com/



