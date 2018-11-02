Gran Cine premieres comedies El Muerto Cuenta su Historia and El Derechazo

West Palm Beach, Nov. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Palm Beach, FL – October 31, 2018 – Gran Cine, Olympusat's commercial-free contemporary Spanish-language network announced the addition of two comedic movie premieres from Argentina and Chile.

Gran Cine will feature the network premiere of El Derechazo, a political comedy that portrays a satirical interpretation of the 2013 Chilean presidential elections, the year in which the two major candidates were women.



El Muerto Cuenta su Historia, a sensual comedy that blends suspense, horror and action.









On Nov. 4 at 10 p.m. EST, fans from all over the country will have the opportunity to tune into El Muerto Cuenta su Historia, a sensual comedy that blends suspense, horror and action. This Argentinian film follows a sisterhood of Celtic goddesses keen on world domination and establishing a universal matriarchy. Using their mind-control powers and posing as mortal women, these goddesses are turning every sexist man they encounter into a mindless slave. Directed by Fabián Forte, El Muerto Cuenta su Historia features a talented cast led by Diego Gentile, Damián Dreizik and Moro Anghileri.

Then on Nov. 25 at 10 p.m. EST, Gran Cine will feature the network premiere of El Derechazo, a political comedy that portrays a satirical interpretation of the 2013 Chilean presidential elections, the year in which the two major candidates were women. Directed by Lalo Prieto, El Derechazo features acclaimed performances by renowned Chilean actors Diego Muñoz, Isidora Urrejola and Marcial Tagle.

"We are excited to add such fast-paced and entertaining comedies to our powerful lineup of Spanish and Latin American movies," stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. "This month, we are celebrating empowered women, showcasing two films featuring strong female leads, including a Chilean comedy based on the year two women vied to become president of one of the healthiest economies in Latin America."

Gran Cine is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it's currently available on Liberty, RCN, Verizon FiOS and VEMOX™.

For more information on Gran Cine's programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit grancine.tv and vemox.com.

About Olympusat, Inc. (www.olympusat.com)

Based in West Palm Beach, FL, Olympusat, Inc. is one of the largest independent media corporations specializing in ownership, distribution, production and technical services. The company has established itself as a leader in the Hispanic television and media space through its 60+ HD Spanish and English-language television networks, among them the top-rated Spanish-language movie channel Cine Mexicano, the popular Ultra HD Plex, and a distinctive religious channels and Specialty Suite representing some of the biggest networks in the industry. Recently Olympusat has launched VEMOX, the white label OTT TV Everywhere B2B solution, available for download in Apple Store (iOS), Google Play Store (Android), Apple TV, Xbox One, and Samsung Smart TVs.

