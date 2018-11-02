Teligent, Inc. to Present at Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday November 14, 2018

BUENA, N.J., Nov. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT), a New Jersey based specialty generic pharmaceutical company, will be presenting at Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. The Conference is taking place November 14-15, 2018 in London, UK.



Jason Grenfell-Gardner, Chief Executive Officer of Teligent, Inc., will present on Wednesday November 14th at 11:20 a.m. GMT+1.

The presentation will be webcast and accessible online via the investors section of the Company's website at www.teligent.com . A replay will be available for 30 days.

About Teligent, Inc.

Teligent is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company. Our mission is to be a leading player in the specialty generic prescription drug market. Learn more on our website www.teligent.com .