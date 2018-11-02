Market Overview

Teligent, Inc. to Present at Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday November 14, 2018

Globe Newswire  
November 02, 2018 8:45am   Comments
BUENA, N.J., Nov. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT), a New Jersey based specialty generic pharmaceutical company, will be presenting at Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. The Conference is taking place November 14-15, 2018 in London, UK.

Jason Grenfell-Gardner, Chief Executive Officer of Teligent, Inc., will present on Wednesday November 14th at 11:20 a.m. GMT+1. 

The presentation will be webcast and accessible online via the investors section of the Company's website at www.teligent.com.  A replay will be available for 30 days.  

About Teligent, Inc.
Teligent is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company.  Our mission is to be a leading player in the specialty generic prescription drug market.  Learn more on our website www.teligent.com.

Contact:   Damian Finio
Teligent, Inc.
(856) 336-9117
www.teligent.com
     

