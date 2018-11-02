Catalyst Biosciences Announces Presentation at the 60th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel medicines to address hematology indications, today announced that Dr. Howard Levy, chief medical officer of Catalyst, will deliver a poster presentation at the 60th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition being held in San Diego from December 1-4, 2018. The marzeptacog alfa (activated) MAA-201 trial results that will be presented at the meeting will include pharmacokinetic, efficacy and safety data from additional enrolled subjects not available at the time the abstract was submitted to the Congress.







Poster presentation details Presentation Title:



Phase 2/3 Trial of Subcutaneously Administered Marzeptacog Alfa (activated) an Engineered FVIIa in Hemophilia with Inhibitors - Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, Safety and Efficacy Presenter: Howard Levy, M.B.B.Ch., Ph.D., M.M.M. Session: 322. Disorders of Coagulation or Fibrinolysis: Poster I Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 from 6:15 - 8:15 p.m. PST

A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed on the Events and Presentations section of the Catalyst website once the presentation concludes.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines to address hematology indications. Catalyst is focused on the field of hemostasis, including the subcutaneous prophylaxis of hemophilia and facilitating surgery in individuals with hemophilia. For more information, please visit www.catalystbiosciences.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the potential uses and benefits of Catalyst's product candidates. These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that the Company makes, including, but not limited to, the risk that trials and studies may be delayed and may not have satisfactory outcomes, that human trials will not replicate the results from animal studies, that potential adverse effects may arise from the testing or use of the Company's products, including the generation of antibodies, the risk that costs required to develop or manufacture the Company's products will be higher than anticipated, competition and other factors that affect our ability to establish collaborations on commercially reasonable terms and other risks described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 1, 2018, along with other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investors:

Fletcher Payne, CFO

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc.

+1.650.871.0761

investors@catbio.com