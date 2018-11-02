Midland States Bancorp Announces Participation in the Sandler O'Neill East Coast Financial Services Conference

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Nov. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) announced today that members of its executive management team will be participating in the Sandler O'Neill 2018 East Coast Financial Services Conference in Palm Beach, Florida on November 7, 2018. During the conference, the management team will hold a series of meetings with institutional investors.



A copy of the investor presentation that will be used at the conference will be made available on the Webcasts and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of September 30, 2018, the Company had total assets of approximately $5.7 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.2 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, and insurance and financial planning services. In addition, multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland's non-bank subsidiary. For additional information, visit www.midlandsb.com or follow Midland on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank .