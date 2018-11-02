Caladrius Biosciences to Host Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, November 8, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) ("Caladrius" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with multiple technology platforms targeting select cardiovascular indications and autoimmune diseases, announces that the Company will release financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 after close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, November 8, 2018.



Caladrius' management will host a conference call for the investment community beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 8, 2018 to discuss the financial results, provide a company update and answer questions.

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (866) 595-8403 (domestic), or (706) 758-9979 (international), and providing conference ID: 9490459. The call will also be broadcast live on the Internet via the Company's website at www.caladrius.com/investors/news-events .

For those unable to participate on the live conference call, a replay will be available through November 15, 2018, and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406. All listeners should provide the following replay access code: 8899285.

The webcast replay will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days at www.caladrius.com .

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the development of innovative products that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Our leadership team collectively has decades of biopharmaceutical development experience and world-recognized scientific achievement in the fields of cardiovascular and autoimmune disease, among other areas. The Company's goal is to build a broad portfolio of novel and versatile products that address important unmet medical needs. Our current product candidates include two clinical-stage treatments for cardiovascular diseases based on our CD34 cell therapy platform: CLBS12, recipient of SAKIGAKE designation, in Phase 2 testing in Japan and eligible for early conditional approval for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; and CLBS14, in Phase 2 testing for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction and in late-stage clinical development for refractory angina for which it has received RMAT designation. Caladrius' autoimmune product candidate in Phase 2 testing, CLBS03, is an ex vivo expanded polyclonal T regulatory cell therapy for the treatment of recent-onset type 1 diabetes. CLBS03 has been awarded Fast Track and Orphan designations by the FDA. For more information on the company, please visit www.caladrius.com .

