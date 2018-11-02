SMTC Corporation to Participate in the 9th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference in New York City - November 15, 2018

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX), a global electronics manufacturing services provider, today announced that the company will participate in the 9th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference in New York City on November 15th. Ed Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of SMTC, and Steve Waszak, the company's Chief Financial Officer, will be available throughout the day for one-on-one investor meetings at the conference. Anyone wishing to schedule a meeting is encouraged to contact their Craig-Hallum representative or call Peter Seltzberg, of Darrow Associates, for more information.

About SMTC Corporation

SMTC Corporation, founded in 1985, is a mid-size provider of end-to-end electronics manufacturing services (EMS) including printed circuit boards assemblies (PCB) production, systems integration and comprehensive testing services, enclosure fabrication, as well as product design, sustaining engineering and supply chain management services. SMTC manufacturing facilities span a broad footprint in the United States, China and Mexico. SMTC services extend over the entire electronic product life cycle from the development and introduction of new products through to the growth, maturity and end-of-life phases. SMTC offers fully integrated contract manufacturing services with a distinctive approach to global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and emerging technology companies primarily within industrial, networking and computing, power and energy and medical market segments. SMTC is a public company incorporated in Delaware with its shares traded on the Nasdaq National Market System under the symbol SMTX and was added to the Russell Microcap® Index in 2018. For further information on SMTC Corporation, please visit our website at www.smtc.com .

SMTC Investor Relations Contact