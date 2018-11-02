Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

November 2, 2018 at 9:00 (CET +1)

Exercises with stock options of Nokia Corporation

Espoo, Finland - Based on Nokia Corporation's 2011 Stock Option Plan a total of 41 500 Nokia shares were subscribed for between September 25 and October 29, 2018. The subscription price was EUR 2.08 per share for 19 000 shares and EUR 2.35 per share for 22 500 shares. The total amount of the subscription price, EUR 92 395.00, will be recorded in the fund for invested non-restricted equity and, consequently, the share capital of the company does not increase.

The new shares carry all the shareholder rights as of the registration date November 2, 2018. The shares are expected to commence trading in Nasdaq Helsinki as of November 5, 2018, and in Euronext Paris as of November 6, 2018, together with other Nokia shares (NOKIA). Euronext Paris will publish a notice announcing the admission to trading on Euronext Paris of the new shares.

The amount of Nokia shares after registration of the shares in the Trade Register is 5 635 592 159 shares.

