Founder of Tech Non-Profit Start-Up, Erin Miller, Wins Mayor's Young Leader Award

Colorado Springs, Colo., Nov. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Technology, Research and Commercialization (C-TRAC), a 501(c)3 economic development nonprofit located on the Catalyst Campus in downtown Colorado Springs, is proud to announce that Director Erin Miller won the 2018 Mayor's Young Leader Award in the Technology category on Tuesday, October 30, 2018.



The Colorado Springs Mayor's Young Leader Awards were launched in 2015 to recognize the outstanding achievements of local young professionals age 40 and under. The 2018 winners were selected from 25 finalists across five categories: Community and economic impact; Creative industry; Education; Sports and wellness; and Technology.



The Technology category was a perfect match for Ms. Miller because it defined the winner as "an individual who provides enhancements in technology that advance productivity, improve efficiency, increase performance or provide innovative results." As the founder and first Managing Director of C-TRAC, Innovation might be said to be Ms. Miller's middle name.



Ms. Miller leads a team that brings together public, private and academic ingenuity to render our military more technologically capable. One of the many ways she does this is through the AF CyberWorx program C-TRAC supports. C-TRAC's role in AF CyberWorx is the first of its kind in Colorado. Designed to promote technology advancement for the warfighter and the transfer of government technology to the commercial market, the C-TRAC team had to grow substantially to fulfill the AF CyberWorx mission. From July 2016 to 2018, C-TRAC added 14 new positions that are increasing the capacity of AF CyberWorx daily.



Ms. Miller also seeks the value in partnerships with Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation, Small Business Development Center, Procurement Technical Assistance Center, USAFA Endowment, US Ignite and federal laboratories across the country, including a partnership with Air Force Research Lab Space Vehicles Directorate (AFRL/RV). Due to Ms. Miller's relentless pursuits, the C-TRAC team in partnership with Catalyst Campus is now focused on five different defense programs that solve problems through unique collaborations and ultimately bring ideas to reality that can build businesses.



Ms. Miller completed both her Master of Arts Degree in Communication and her undergraduate studies in Political Science and Communication at University of Colorado Colorado Springs. The Center for Technology, Research and Commercialization, in partnership with the Catalyst Campus, heartily congratulates Ms. Miller on earning this award through her hard work and dedication to the cause of equipping the warfighter with the best technologies and ideas.



ABOUT C-TRAC



The Center for Technology, Research and Commercialization (www.c-trac.org) is a Colorado 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, founded for charitable, scientific, and educational purposes. C-TRAC's wide-ranging efforts include assisting with the commercialization of government-owned intellectual property, as well as creating opportunities for collaboration between industry, academia and government researchers that contribute to Southern Colorado's growth as a hub for the aerospace, defense and cybersecurity industries.



ABOUT THE CATALYST CAMPUS



Catalyst Campus is a collaborative ecosystem where industry, small business, workforce training, entrepreneurs, start-ups and venture capital create community, spark innovation and stimulate business growth. The mission of Catalyst Campus is to be a leading-edge incubator, accelerator and research and development facility offering small to medium-sized businesses a scalable infrastructure platform that promotes technology advancement and guides technology transfer from the government to the commercial market and vice versa.

