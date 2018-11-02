INNATE PHARMA CLINICAL DATA FEATURED AS ORAL PRESENTATIONS AT TWO MAJOR UPCOMING ONCOLOGY CONFERENCES

Late-breaking abstract and oral presentation on clinical and translational biomarker results from the combination of monalizumab and cetuximab in R/M SCCHN at the SITC 2018 Annual Meeting

Oral presentation of updated data from Phase I of IPH4102 in patients with relapsed/refractory Sézary Syndrome at the ASH 2018 Annual Meeting

Marseille, France, November 2, 2018, 07:00 AM CET

Innate Pharma SA (the "Company" - Euronext Paris: FR0010331421 - IPH) today announced that new data from ongoing clinical trials evaluating monalizumab, partnered with AstraZeneca/MedImmune, and first-in-class antibody, IPH4102, will be presented at the SITC[1] 2018 Annual Meeting in Washington D.C., USA, November 7-11, 2018 and at ASH[2] 2018 Annual Meeting in San Diego, USA, December 1-4, 2018, respectively.

SITC 2018:

Title: monalizumab in combination with cetuximab in recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (R/M SCCHN): clinical and translational biomarker results

Date and time: November 11, 2018, 9:05 am

Session: Clinical Trials Session 302

Presenter: Roger Cohen, Principal Investigator and Prof. of Medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

Location: 202 AB, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., USA



ASH 2018:

Title: IPH4102; an anti-KIR3DL2 monoclonal antibody in refractory Sézary Syndrome: Results from a multicenter phase 1 trial

Date and time: December 3, 2018, 11:45 am

Session: 624. Hodgkin Lymphoma and T/NK Cell Lymphoma-Clinical Studies: Immunotherapy and Targeted Strategies.

Presenter: Martine Bagot, Principal Investigator and Head of the Dermatology Department at the Saint-Louis Hospital, Paris, France

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Room 6F, San Diego, USA

Innate Pharma is also taking part in many other scientific congresses, listed below:

13th Annual Meeting of Chinese Society for Immunology, Shanghai, China, from November 7 to November 11, 2018

PEGS Europe 2018, Lisbon, Portugal, from November 12 to November 16, 2018

4th ICI Europe Summit, Berlin, Germany, from November 27 to November 29, 2018

3rd International Conference on Innate Lymphoid Cells, Tokyo, Japan, from November 29 to December 1st, 2018

For the full schedule of each event, please visit the "Events" section on Innate Pharma's website.

About Innate Pharma:

Innate Pharma S.A. is a fully integrated oncology-focused biotech company dedicated to improving treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer.

Innate Pharma's commercial-stage product, Lumoxiti, in-licensed from AstraZeneca, was approved by the FDA in September 2018. Lumoxiti is a first-in class specialty oncology product for hairy cell leukemia (HCL). Innate Pharma's broad pipeline of antibodies includes several first-in-class clinical and preclinical candidates in cancers with high unmet medical need.

Innate Pharma has pioneered the discovery and development of checkpoint inhibitors, with a unique expertise and understanding of Natural Killer cell biology. This innovative approach has resulted in major alliances with leaders in the biopharmaceutical industry including Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and a landmark and multi-products partnership with AstraZeneca/MedImmune.

Based in Marseille, France, Innate Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris.

Learn more about Innate Pharma at www.innate-pharma.com.

