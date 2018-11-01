Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against MGT Capital, Applied Optoelectronics, and Stitch Fix and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of MGT Capital Investments, Inc., Applied Optoelectronics, Inc., and Stitch Fix, Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTC:MGTI)

Class Period: October 9, 2015 - September 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements to the market. The SEC filed a lawsuit against a former MGT Capital officer and others alleging a pump & dump scheme to artificially drive up the price of the Company's stock price. The management of MGT Capital was influenced by the scheme, ultimately resulting in the Company's stock being delisted by the New York Stock Exchange.

To learn more about the MGT class action go to: https://bespc.com/mgti/ .

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Class Period: August 7, 2018 - September 27, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 30, 2018

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain of the company's lasers were susceptible to fail prematurely; (2) that certain of the company's transceivers utilizing these lasers would be materially affected; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the AAOI class action go to: http://bespc.com/aaoi/ .

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Class Period: June 8, 2018 - October 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information about Stitch Fix's business and prospects, including that its active client growth had slowed dramatically and that defendants had shut down Stitch Fix's television advertising campaign for much of the fourth quarter of 2018.

To learn more about the Stitch Fix class action go to: https://bespc.com/sfix/ .

