Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Fanhua, Pretium, and Tribune Media and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Fanhua Inc., Pretium Resources Inc., and Tribune Media Company. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff.

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)

Class Period: April 20, 2018 - August 27, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 6, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company's business, operational, and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fanhua engaged in improper business practices, including irregular accounting; (2) the foregoing practices were intended to benefit company insiders and overstated Fanhua's financial assets and performance metrics; and (3) as a result, Fanhua's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Class Period: July 21, 2016 -September 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 6, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Brucejack Project is not a high-grade, high-output mine; and (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO)

Class Period: November 29, 2017 - July 16, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omitted material adverse facts concerning the conduct of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. during the process of seeking regulatory approval necessary to complete a proposed merger between Tribune and Sinclair. Specifically, the complaint alleges that while the defendants frequently discussed the regulatory steps necessary to complete the merger in public statements and presentations, including Sinclair's purported agreement to take certain actions to secure regulatory approval, the defendants misstated or omitted the fact that: (1) Sinclair was refusing to divest itself of television stations in certain markets necessary to secure regulatory approval; and (2) Sinclair was taking the position that it was not legally or contractually obligated to complete the identified divestitures to ensure regulatory approval.

