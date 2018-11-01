Andy Dick to M.C. World's First Hologram Karaoke Club

Los Angeles,CA, Nov. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hologram USA Inc. and the plant-based medicine oil and confectionary company Swissx announced comedian Andy Dick will be the MC and co-host of Hologram Karaoke Battle, an ongoing feature at the Swissx club inside the Hologram USA Theatre in Hollywood. Dick will also appear in a television show by the same name, being shot at the events for FilmOn Television Networks. Swissx gives $1000 prize to the top performer each night as decided by the audience. Hologram Karaoke Battle is happening every Thursday and Friday night, with the debut of Dick's hosting on Friday, November 2.



Andy Dick is the beloved comedian most recently seen in Netflix's Love and Sense8, as well as on 2 Broke Girls. He is best known for his work in the films Road Trip, and Employee of the Month, his roles on News Radio and the Ben Stiller Show, and for his own Andy Dick Show.



Hologram USA has produced holograms of Billie Holiday, Jackie Wilson. Jenni Rivera, Juan Gabriel, and Chief Keef. The company has used the technology used to present Tupac Shakur on stage at Coachella and Michael Jackson at the Billboard Awards to beam holograms of Jimmy Kimmel, Jack Black, Julian Assange, Florida Georgia Line and The Band Perry around the world. It most recently partnered to present the new Ronald Reagan hologram at the Reagan Predisential Library in Simi Valley. More info at HolgramUSA.com.

WHAT: Andy Dick MC's Hologram Karaoke Battle at the Hologram USA Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard. Guests can beam themselves to the stage and perform in front of Swissx club guests, all while enjoying CBD oil infused chocolates and health shakes.

WHO: Special previews of the Chief Keef hologram tour will also be revealed, along with the chance to witness the history-making holograms of Billie Holiday and R&B legend Jackie Wilson. Surprise celebrity guests at the theater have included Scott Disick, as well as Jason Ritter, Dana Dane, Chuck Liddell, Billy Zane, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, and the Greek billionaire CEO of Hologram USA himself, Alki David.

WHERE: Hologram USA Theater, 6656 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90069

WHEN: Weekly on Thursday and Friday Nights 7-10 PM.

Andy Dick debuts as MC on Friday, November 2.

MEDIA & Talent RSVP owen@hologramusa.com 310.383.4991

