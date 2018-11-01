CV Sciences, Inc. to Sponsor 25th Anniversary HIACON Conference in Los Angeles, California on Nov 2-5, 2018

As 2018 Farm Bill Momentum Rises, CV Sciences and Hemp Industries Association are ‘Charting The Course'



LAS VEGAS, Nov. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) preeminent supplier and manufacturer of its industry dominating brand of finished products, PlusCBD Oil™ , announced today that it will be a Title Sponsor of the 25th anniversary of HIACON Conference on November 2-5, in Los Angeles, California. Produced by the Hemp Industries Association (HIA), HIACON will bring together over 400 attendees (cultivators, stakeholders, buyers), more than 55 speakers and industry thought leaders, and many other hemp and CBD sponsors to the Hilton Los Angeles Airport Hotel.

Since 2014, CV Sciences has pioneered the hemp industry through research and development affiliations with the University of Kentucky and Murray State University, amongst others and recently announced its partnership with Rodale Institute's research on organic hemp farming alongside industry leaders Patagonia and Dr. Bronner's.

HIA, a 501(c)(6) non-profit dedicated since 1994 to the education, equality, and expansion of industrial hemp, is set to host their annual membership-only general meeting on Friday, November 2nd followed by the conference and tradeshow open to the public on Saturday, November 3rd through Monday, November 5th. The HIACON convention also will feature eight education tracks including: Retail & Market, Health, Product Innovation, Law & Policy, Standards & Regulations, Processing, Agronomy, and Plant Genetics.

In conjunction with allied organization, US Hemp Roundtable , HIA is also gearing up to reveal major accreditation news during the event that will aid in quality safety standards going forward in line with the federal government.

VISIT CV SCIENCES AT BOOTH 207: Attendees are invited to visit the CV Sciences team at Booth 207 in the Conference Exhibit Hall. Learn more about the Company, its brand, and products from any of the CV Sciences' highly educated staff, who will be providing one-on-one education to retailers and customers interested in carrying PlusCBD Oil™ products and how the Company has diligently invested hemp research and development to further the industry since 2014.

ATTEND OUR SPONSORED PRESENTATION: Join the CV Sciences team for an informative presentation, "Hemp CBD: What Are You Waiting For?" on Saturday, November 3rd at 10:35AM in the Hilton, International B. CV Sciences' Director of Domestic Hemp Production, Josh Hendrix, will explore just how far CV Sciences, its PlusCBD Oil™ brand and the hemp industry have come in 5 short years, demonstrating from agriculture to finished products, the future of this industry is very bright.

LEARN ABOUT NEW PRODUCTS: Attendees at the show will be introduced to the newest category of PlusCBD Oil™ products. Please see a CV Sciences associate for more information.

Registration is still open but space is limited. To register visit: www.HIACON.org .

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI ) operates two distinct business segments: a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics utilizing synthetic CBD; and a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products (PlusCBD Oil™) to a range of market sectors.

