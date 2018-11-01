Colfax to Present at Baird's 2018 Global Industrial Conference

Annapolis Junction, MD, Nov. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Colfax Corporation ("Colfax") (NYSE:CFX), a leading diversified industrial technology company, today announced that it will be presenting at the 2018 Baird Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, Illinois on November 6, 2018 at 8:00am CST (9:00am EST). A live presentation of this event can be accessed via Colfax's website at www.colfaxcorp.com under the "Investors" section. Replays will also be available on the Company's website following the event.



ABOUT COLFAX CORPORATION

Colfax Corporation is a leading diversified industrial technology company that provides air and gas handling and fabrication technology products and services to customers around the world under the Howden and ESAB brands. Colfax believes that its brands are among the most highly recognized in each of the markets that it serves. Colfax is traded on the NYSE under the ticker "CFX." Additional information about Colfax is available at www.colfaxcorp.com.

