VAALCO Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) today announced the timing of its third quarter earnings release and conference call.



VAALCO said it will issue its third quarter 2018 earnings release on Wednesday, November 7 after the close of trading and host a conference call to discuss third quarter financial and operational results on Thursday morning, November 8 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.)

Interested parties may participate by dialing (844) 841-1668. International parties may dial (661) 378-9859. The confirmation code is 6691637. This call will also be webcast on VAALCO's website at www.vaalco.com . An audio replay will be available on the Company's website following the call.

About VAALCO

VAALCO Energy, Inc. is a Houston-based independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil. The Company's properties and acreage are located primarily in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea in West Africa.

Investor Contact

Phil Patman 713-623-0801