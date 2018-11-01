Performant Financial Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2018 Earnings on November 9, 2018

LIVERMORE, Calif., Nov. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT), a provider of technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services, will report its third quarter 2018 results before the market opens on Friday, November 9, 2018. The company will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 11:00 am (Eastern Time) that day.



The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-705-6003 (domestic) or 201-493-6725 (international). A replay will be available approximately three hours after the call, through August 16, 2018 accessible by dialing 844-512-2921 (domestic), or 412-317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 13684815.

The company will also host a live webcast of its conference call which may be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.performantcorp.com. A replay will be available on the website immediately following the call.

