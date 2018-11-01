Chaparral Energy Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) today announced it will issue its third quarter 2018 financial and operational results with the filing of its 10-Q report on Tuesday, November 13. The company will also host a conference call to discuss its results that morning at 10 a.m. Central.



Interested parties may access the call toll-free at 888-208-1711 and ask for the Chaparral Energy conference call 10 minutes prior to the start time. The conference ID number is 1391619. In addition, a live webcast of the call will be available through the Investor section of the company's website. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a recording will be available shortly after the call's conclusion at chaparralenergy.com/investors .

A copy of the 10-Q and corresponding earnings release will be available on the Investor section of the company's website at chaparralenergy.com/investors , as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at sec.gov .

