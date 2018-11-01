Cisco Announces November 2018 Event with the Financial Community

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following conference with the financial community during the month of November. This session will be webcast. Interested parties can view this event on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.



Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

November 27, 2018

12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET

Scottsdale, AZ

Sachin Gupta, SVP Product Management, Enterprise Networking

