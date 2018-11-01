Market Overview

United States Steel Corporation Declares Dividend

Globe Newswire  
November 01, 2018 4:26pm   Comments
PITTSBURGH, Nov. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.05 per share on U. S. Steel Common Stock. The dividend is payable December 10, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business November 9, 2018.

United States Steel Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is a leading integrated steel producer and Fortune 250 company with major operations in the United States and Central Europe. For more information about U. S. Steel, please visit www.ussteel.com

CONTACTS:  
Meghan Cox Dan Lesnak
Manager General Manager
Corporate Communications Investor Relations
T – (412) 433-6777  T – (412) 433-1184
E – mmcox@uss.com  E – dtlesnak@uss.com

 

