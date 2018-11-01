United States Steel Corporation Declares Dividend

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.05 per share on U. S. Steel Common Stock. The dividend is payable December 10, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business November 9, 2018.

