Novavax to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter Financial Results on November 7, 2018

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) today announced it will report its third quarter 2018 financial and operating results following the close of U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, November 7, 2018.



Conference call details are as follows:

Date: November 7, 2018 Time: 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET) Dial-in number: (877) 212-6076 (Domestic) or (707) 287-9331 (International) Passcode: 3639227 Webcast: www.novavax.com, "Investors"/ "Events"

Conference call and webcast replay:



Dates: Starting at 7:30 p.m. ET, November 7, 2018 until 7:30 p.m. ET November 14, 2018 Dial-in number: (855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International) Passcode: 3639227 Webcast: www.novavax.com, "Investors"/ "Events", until February 7, 2019

About Novavax



Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX ) is a late-stage biotechnology company that drives improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. ResVax™, its RSV vaccine for infants via maternal immunization, is the only vaccine in a Phase 3 clinical program and is designed to prevent the second leading cause of death in children under one year of age worldwide. Novavax is also advancing NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, to address key factors that can lead to the poor effectiveness of currently approved flu vaccines. Novavax is a leading innovator of recombinant vaccines; its proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce a new class of highly immunogenic nanoparticles addressing urgent global health needs.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Investors

Erika Trahan

Senior Manager, Investor & Public Relations

ir@novavax.com

240-268-2000

Westwicke Partners

John Woolford

john.woolford@westwicke.com

443-213-0506