Vectren Increases Dividend 6.7 Percent; Marks 59th Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Nov. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) announced the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share, up 6.7 percent from the current quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share. This equates to an annualized dividend of $1.92 per share, up from the current annualized dividend of $1.80 per share. The quarterly dividend will be payable December 3, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2018.



"The dividend increase, marking the 59th consecutive year Vectren and its predecessor companies have increased the annual dividends paid, is the result of our continued successful execution of key strategic initiatives," said Carl Chapman, chairman, president and CEO of Vectren Corporation. "Over the years, we have recognized the value of our long history of dividend growth and the role it has played in delivering above average shareholder returns."

About Vectren

Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) is an energy holding company headquartered in Evansville, Ind. Vectren's energy delivery subsidiaries provide gas and/or electricity to more than 1 million customers in adjoining service territories that cover nearly two-thirds of Indiana and about 20 percent of Ohio, primarily in the west central area. Vectren's nonutility subsidiaries and affiliates currently offer energy-related products and services to customers throughout the U.S. These include infrastructure services and energy services. To learn more about Vectren, visit www.vectren.com.

