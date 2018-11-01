H&R Block Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents per share, payable January 2, 2019, to shareholders of record as of December 3, 2018.



H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively since the company went public in 1962.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) is a global consumer tax services provider. Tax return preparation services are provided by professional tax preparers in approximately 12,000 company-owned and franchise retail tax offices worldwide, and through H&R Block tax software products for the DIY consumer. H&R Block also offers adjacent Tax Plus products and services. In fiscal 2018, H&R Block had annual revenues of over $3.1 billion with over 23 million tax returns prepared worldwide. For more information, visit the H&R Block Newsroom .

