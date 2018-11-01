Full-Service Agency, Chemistry Hosts a Fast Company Innovation Festival "Fast Track" to Show How Brands Can Tap into Cultural Diversity of Atlanta

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of Fast Company's Innovation Festival, full-service agency Chemistry hosted a Fast Track, entitled, "Move Out of the Way NY and LA: How Brands Can Tap Into the Cultural Diversity of the Southeast."



The event served as a guide to marketers looking to bolster their creativity through the cultural diversity of emerging cities like Atlanta. By offering-up an insider's look into Atlanta's own diverse culture and showcasing how the city acts as an ideal backdrop for creative ideas, the Chemistry team provided a unique look into what drives creativity outside of big cities like New York and Los Angeles.

Joining Chemistry's Chief Creative Officer, Chris Breen, on stage was Atlanta-based visual and performance artist Fabian Williams , who has worked with brands including Nike, Warner Bros. and HBO, along with Jean Tanis, Combs Enterprises' VP of Creative who oversees all creative, branding, and marketing efforts across Combs Enterprises companies and new business opportunities. The trio drew on their own experiences with creativity, including Chemistry's work with Red Bull and YouTube, to highlight how marketers can stay true to emerging cities when creating work for a national brand.

"In a lot of ways, Atlanta is influencing pop culture globally as much, if not more than any city in the world right now. Whether it's fashion, film, music or art – the community and its diversity always seem to manifest through its creative output," said Breen. "It's something we often see replicated around the globe, but the culture comes from here. It can't be manufactured."

In Atlanta fashion, the Fast Track included a one-of-a-kind VR experience that put participants in the driver's seat of an ATV, a popular pastime in this Southeastern city and just one of the ways Atlantanians find their creative spirit.

In addition, Williams' own work was highlighted in an exhibition-style room, allowing attendees to walk right-up to his art while simultaneously immersed in a visual and sonic experience.

The Fast Track was held at DiGennaro Communications' NYC office and left attendees with an Atlanta-style parting gift -- a "Bless Your Heart" t-shirt.





