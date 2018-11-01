National Parents Organization announces addition of 6 new state affiliates

BOSTON, Nov. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Parents Organization (NPO) is excited to welcome six new state affiliate chapters, adding to the organization's already robust network of shared parenting activists across the country.



California, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Minnesota and New York now have the opportunity to build membership in an effort to effect positive change in each state's family court system. NPO now has 15 state affiliates located throughout the United States and looks to replicate recent legislative achievements in Kentucky and Virginia that promote shared parenting for children following a divorce or separation of their parents.



Janet Mercurio (California), Tina Lia (Hawaii), Jerry Papin (Idaho), William Cozzi (Illinois), Brian Ulrich (Minnesota) and Josh Blumenthal (New York) will be the new affiliate chairs in their respective states.



"We are delighted to have such an encouraging influx of dedicated volunteers for NPO," said Petra Maxwell, Executive Director for NPO. "These new leaders will undoubtedly work tirelessly to challenge our outdated child custody practices and promote legislation that promotes equal, shared parenting — relationships that truly benefit the well-being of the children involved."



NPO is a charitable and educational nonprofit organization with a goal to make shared parenting the norm by reforming the family courts and laws in every state. Members seek to educate constituents and motivate legislators to change family law at the state level.



NPO relies on the generous contributions of its members. If interested in contributing to NPO, volunteering your time, or starting a state affiliate, visit www.nationalparentsorganization.org or email parenting@nationalparentsorganization.org.



ABOUT NATIONAL PARENTS ORGANIZATION

