SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of China Zenix Auto International Ltd. (ZXAIY)

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of China Zenix Auto International Ltd. ("China Zenix" or the "Company") (OTCMKT: ZXAIY). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/zxaiy.



The investigation concerns whether China Zenix and certain of its officers and/or directors have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On June 14, 2018, the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") suspended trading in China Zenix securities and commenced delisting proceedings. The NYSE issued a press release stating, in part, that "[t]he determination to delist the Company was based on an investigation conducted by NYSE Regulation that brought to light the existence of evens that made further dealings or listing of the securities on the [NYSE] contrary to the public interest and not in keeping with sound public policy, pursuant to Section 802.01D of the Listed Company Manual." When trading resumed on June 18, 2018, China Zenix's stock price fell $0.58, or 42.03%, to close at $0.80 per share.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased shares of China Zenix, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/zxaiy. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.