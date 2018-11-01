Market Overview

Armstrong World Industries to Webcast Investor Day Presentation Live on November 7, 2018

Globe Newswire  
November 01, 2018 2:00pm   Comments
LANCASTER, Pa., Nov. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) today announced it will provide a live webcast of its Investor Day being held on November 7th in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Armstrong's Investor Day will be hosted by Vic Grizzle, Chief Executive Officer. The agenda for the day includes:

  • What's Next: Strategic Initiatives
    Vic Grizzle, CEO
  • Segment Review and Product Innovation
    Charlie Chiappone, SVP Ceiling and Wall Solutions
    Nicholas Taraborelli, VP Commercial Marketing
  • Financial Review and Value Creation
    Brian MacNeal, CFO

The presentations and an audio webcast will be available in real-time from the event and can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of www.armstrongceilings.com from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET or by clicking directly on the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/fsr3h8j6.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast on the Investor Relations page of www.armstrongceilings.com for up to one year after the date of the call.

Contacts
Investors:           Thomas Waters, twaters@armstrongceilings.com or (717) 396-6354
Media:                Jennifer Johnson, jenniferjohnson@armstrongceilings.com or (866) 321-6677

About Armstrong and Additional Information
Armstrong World Industries, Inc. is a global leader in the design and manufacture of innovative commercial and residential ceiling, wall and suspension system solutions. For more information, visit www.armstrongceilings.com.

Source: Armstrong World Industries

7203e016-c357-49b5-8b5c-9bb3cc2853a8.jpg

