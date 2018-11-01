Armstrong World Industries to Webcast Investor Day Presentation Live on November 7, 2018

LANCASTER, Pa., Nov. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) today announced it will provide a live webcast of its Investor Day being held on November 7th in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.



Armstrong's Investor Day will be hosted by Vic Grizzle, Chief Executive Officer. The agenda for the day includes:

What's Next: Strategic Initiatives

Vic Grizzle, CEO

Segment Review and Product Innovation

Charlie Chiappone, SVP Ceiling and Wall Solutions

Nicholas Taraborelli, VP Commercial Marketing

Financial Review and Value Creation

Brian MacNeal, CFO

The presentations and an audio webcast will be available in real-time from the event and can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of www.armstrongceilings.com from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET or by clicking directly on the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/fsr3h8j6 .

A replay of the call will be available via webcast on the Investor Relations page of www.armstrongceilings.com for up to one year after the date of the call.

Contacts

Investors: Thomas Waters, twaters@armstrongceilings.com or (717) 396-6354

Media: Jennifer Johnson, jenniferjohnson@armstrongceilings.com or (866) 321-6677

About Armstrong and Additional Information

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. is a global leader in the design and manufacture of innovative commercial and residential ceiling, wall and suspension system solutions. For more information, visit www.armstrongceilings.com .

