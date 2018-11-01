The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CHGG, SFIX, CWH and DY

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Class Period: July 30, 2018 to September 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2018

Throughout the class period, Chegg, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate security measures to protect users' data; (2) the Company lacked the internal controls and procedures to detect unauthorized access to its systems and to its data; (3) as a result, the Company would incur additional expenses and litigation risks; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the CHGG lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/chegg-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Class Period: June 8, 2018 to October 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

During the class period, Stitch Fix, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Stitch Fix's active client growth had slowed to a crawl; (2) Stitch Fix had completely shut down its television advertising campaign for 10 of the 13 weeks in fourth quarter 2018, dramatically decreasing the number of new active client additions; and (3) as a result, the Company's current business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as it had led the market to believe during the Class Period.

Get additional information about the SFIX lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/stitch-fix-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Class Period: March 8, 2017 to August 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 18, 2018

The complaint alleges Camping World Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's disclosure controls and controls over financial reporting suffered from a host of material weaknesses; (2) the Company's historical financial results had been materially misstated; (3) the Gander stores had encountered integration setbacks, adversely impacting the Company's earnings growth and profit margins; and (4) the Company's core RV business was experiencing decelerating growth as the Company lagged industry trends and was losing market share to competitors.

Get additional information about the CWH lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/camping-world-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Class Period: November 20, 2017 to August 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 24, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Dycom Industries, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Dycom's large projects were highly dependent on permitting and tactical considerations, (ii) Dycom was facing great uncertainties related to permitting issues; (iii) said uncertainties would expose Dycom to near-term margin pressure and absorption issues, and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Dycom's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the DY lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/loss-submission-form-2?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.