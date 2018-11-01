Content Marketing World 2019 Call for Speakers Now Open

CLEVELAND, Nov. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You don't necessarily have to floss with your audience, sing Bon Jovi or blast off a confetti cannon (like past speakers), but if you want to speak at Content Marketing World 2019, you do need to be a content marketing rock star willing to share your knowledge and expertise with our super-engaged audience. The Content Marketing Institute (CMI) is now looking for a diverse group of speakers and leading brand practitioners to present at the largest content marketing event in the world, #CMWorld 2019, which returns to Cleveland, Ohio September 3-6, 2019.



To fill out a submission form, visit: http://cmi.media/cfs19cmw

In order to provide the #CMWorld attendees with best content marketing experience on the planet, we're looking for over 200 top-notch speakers to help us inspire and motivate thousands of marketers from around the world. Our attendees look for sessions containing innovative practices, detailed case studies, new stories, inspiration and trends in the content marketing space. We want to send our attendees back to the office after #CMWorld smiling and armed with the latest tools and advice to help them do better, smarter work.

So we want to hear from you! If you're interested in speaking at #CMWorld please apply now! Just keep in mind: YOU MUST USE THE ONLINE SUBMISSION FORM AND A VIDEO SAMPLE IS REQUIRED.

Here are the best suggestions we have for potential speakers:

Be specific - The more you can hone in on your craft, the better. General content marketing submissions will not be selected.

Skip the basics - We are not looking for sessions that define content marketing or other content marketing terms. We want actionable ideas and creative thinking.

Share your stories - We want case studies, measurable outcomes, specific how-to sessions that have immediate takeaways for attendees.

Bring the right people - Are you an agency or technology provider? Bring a client to co-present with you so we can see how your amazing work impacted a brand.



Follow the rules - Use the official submission form! This form is the only way submissions will be reviewed.

Diversity is of utmost importance to us. We learn the most when we hear from content marketers of all backgrounds. We're also looking for speakers from all industries and job functions. We want our speakers to represent our community and we'd love to welcome new and returning speakers.

The call for speakers closes December 14 at 11:55 pm EST. NO LATE SUBMISSIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED.

Questions regarding speaker submission: cmi_speakers@ubm.com (Please note speaker submissions will not be accepted at this email address; use the submission form to apply)

Registration for Content Marketing World 2019 opens December 3, 2018.

For more information visit: ContentMarketingWorld.com

About Content Marketing Institute

Content Marketing Institute is the leading global content marketing education and training organization, teaching enterprise brands how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. CMI's Content Marketing World event, the largest content marketing-focused event, is held every September in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, and ContentTECH Summit event is held every spring. CMI publishes the quarterly magazine Chief Content Officer, and provides strategic consulting and content marketing research for some of the best-known brands in the world. Watch this video to learn more about CMI. Content Marketing Institute is organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.ubm.com and www.informa.com

Press contact:

Amanda Subler

Amanda.Subler@ubm.com



