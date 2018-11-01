Bill Sondheim Assumes International Business Leadership with New President of Worldwide Distribution Role

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Nov. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) announced today that Bill Sondheim has added the role of President of Worldwide Distribution effective immediately. In this expanded role, Sondheim will continue to lead the company's growing China/North America business pipeline, in addition to managing distribution in the rest of the world.



Since Bison Capital, a leading Chinese investment firm, completed a majority investment in Cinedigm in late 2017, Cinedigm has led the way in creating a two-way flow of content between North America and China and has established deep relationships with leading Chinese content providers, streaming services, and government agencies, all under Sondheim's guidance. Additionally, Cinedigm recently announced the planned launch of a new OTT streaming service in North America called Bambu, bringing Chinese content to young, trend-setting Americans.

Sondheim will continue in his role as President of Cinedigm Entertainment Group, overseeing all content rights management across all distribution channels that Cinedigm serves, including managing all sales of physical and digital goods to retail partners and all transactional and subscription digital outlets. He is responsible for all label deals and licensing partnerships for both Marketing and Brand Management and Supplier Relationships, as well as related Operations and Post Production activities.

Before joining Cinedigm, Mr. Sondheim served as Gaiam's President of Entertainment and Worldwide Distribution. From 2005 to 2007, he helmed the development of Sony Music Entertainment's dual disc technology initiative. Prior to Sony, he was President of GT Brands LLC, and President of Polygram Filmed Entertainment's video distribution entity. Through his career Mr. Sondheim has managed properties associated with the NFL, NBA, MLB, Reebok, Scholastic, Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and fitness personalities including Jillian Michaels, Richard Simmons, and Kathy Smith.

"For nearly a year, Bill has already taken a leadership role in our growing international business, with a particular focus on China where he has negotiated several significant new content and distribution partnerships with important Chinese media companies.," said Chris McGurk, Chairman and CEO, Cinedigm. "With huge opportunities in front of us in content acquisition, content distribution, the upcoming Chinese content OTT channel Bambu, as well as multi-season TV series development with projects such as our recently-announced Emily Hahn/Shanghai Chinese co-production, we are thrilled to have Bill officially at the helm of our international efforts."

"I am excited to continue my efforts in the China marketplace in this new and expanded role," said Sondheim. "Over the last year, I've met with key Chinese entertainment executives, I have brokered several significant deals and I have been immersed in the fascinating and diverse Chinese culture. The Chinese marketplace represents the fastest growing media market in the world, and it represents one of the key areas of growth for Cinedigm, so I am honored that Chris is entrusting this critical area and all of our international potential to me."

Mr. Sondheim graduated from Kenyon College and attended the London School of Economics for Advanced Management Training. He sits on The Board of the Digital Entertainment Group and is a Board Member of the Fairfield Theater Company.

ABOUT Cinedigm

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) powers custom content solutions to the world's largest retail, media and technology companies. The global company provides premium feature films and series to digital platforms including iTunes, Netflix, and Amazon, cable and satellite providers including Comcast, Dish Network and DirecTV, and major retailers including Wal-Mart and Target. Leveraging Cinedigm's unique capabilities, content and technology, the company has emerged as a leader in the fast-growing digital-first channel business, with four networks under management that reach hundreds of millions of devices while also providing premium content and service expertise to the entire OTT ecosystem. With reciprocal distribution partnerships in both the United States and China, Cinedigm's growing stable of platforms has unprecedented availability in the two largest markets in the world. Learn more about Cinedigm at www.cinedigm.com

Cinedigm™ and Cinedigm Digital Cinema Corp™ are trademarks of Cinedigm Corp. www.cinedigm.com.

Press Contact for CIDM:

Jill Newhouse Calcaterra

310-466-5135

jcalcaterra@cinedigm.com