INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Veeco Instruments Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Veeco Instruments Inc. ("Veeco Instruments" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:VECO) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



The investigation concerns whether certain materials issued pursuant to the Company's merger with Ultratech, Inc. were materially false and/or misleading. In particular, the investigation concerns whether the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued concerning the merger failed to disclose, among other issues, Veeco's known delays in orders, pricing pressure, reduced margins, and a dispute with its largest competitor in China. Following the completion of the merger, Veeco's stock fell from $32.00 per share on May 26, 2017, to a close of $11.90 on December 8, 2017. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/veeco-instruments-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

