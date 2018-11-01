HamiltonBuhl Announces Eva Boker as New President

Fairfield NJ, Nov. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HamiltonBuhl®, leader in education technology, has appointed Eva Boker, former VP of Marketing as President of HamiltonBuhl®. Bringing years of experience from bellwether companies like The Walt Disney Company, successful startups like Care.com and a keen knowledge of the education space, Boker continues to innovative the product line and spearhead the development of relevant, modern educational technology.

Shelly Goldstein, former President of HamiltonBuhl® and current President of parent company VCOM stated, "It's an exciting day for HamiltonBuhl®. I have the opportunity to pass the torch to a qualified and driven individual that has proven time and time again to deliver results as well as having the best intentions for our customers and company in mind. I will continue my position as President of VCOM and will have more time to drive growth and success for all our divisions. I'm happy to know HamiltonBuhl® is in capable hands."

Eva Boker has established HamiltonBuhl® as a leading manufacturer of STEM / STEAM education products, filling an important void in education today. Beyond her work in jumpstarting the STEAM education initiative, she is overseeing campaigns to encourage more girls to engage in STEAM education. At the same time, she continues to improve and innovate HamiltonBuhl®'s core products.

